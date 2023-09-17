Bribery Probe Targets 712 Govt Workers

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has initiated a comprehensive investigation into government employees facing allegations of bribery. Reports indicate that a staggering 712 government employees across 14 districts are presently under the vigilant scrutiny of the authorities.

Breaking down these numbers, 242 individuals stem from the revenue department, while the local self-government department and the motor vehicle department contribute 180 and 175 employees, respectively. It’s worth noting that officials from the health and registration departments have also been implicated.

The vigilance agency has been particularly focused on officials who exhibit delays in processing files without providing any justifiable rationale. In the year 2023, vigilance took action against 39 officials on bribery charges, while in the preceding year of 2022, a total of 53 officials found themselves arrested in connection with 47 cases.

Notably, the vigilance has compiled a list of allegedly corrupt officials based on complaints, even encompassing those who may have previously evaded consequences due to the benefit of the doubt.

One intriguing aspect is that many complainants appear reluctant to initiate legal proceedings against these accused officials, allowing some to evade the clutches of the law. Despite the vigilance’s efforts to categorize these officials according to the severity of their alleged corruption, resistance from the respective departments has hindered this endeavor.