Chairman of Rajya Sabha raises national flag at new Parliament

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar raised the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday, a day before the start of the Special Session of Parliament, which will see proceedings shift from the old to the new building.

Dhankhar conducted the flag hoisting atop the “Gaja Dwar” of the new Parliament building, with the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He emphasized the significance of the moment, stating that India is undergoing substantial transformation and that the world is recognizing its tremendous power and contributions.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with several Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from various parties, attended the flag hoisting ceremony. However, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed disappointment over receiving the invitation late and, therefore, couldn’t attend the event.

The new Parliament building, constructed adjacent to the old one, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, marking a significant milestone in India’s legislative history. Overall, the flag hoisting at the new Parliament building signified a momentous occasion as India transitions to its new legislative headquarters.