Congress urges Women’s Reservation Bill passage in Parliament special session

The Congress party is once again pushing for increased women’s reservation in legislative roles. A day before the special week-long Parliament session, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the Congress Working Committee is demanding the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill during this session. He praised previous Congress governments, mentioning that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989, which passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha. PM PV Narasimha Rao later reintroduced similar Bills in April 1993, which became law, leading to over 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas. Additionally, former PM Manmohan Singh introduced a Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, which passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 but was not taken up in the Lok Sabha.