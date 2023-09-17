Kharge opts out of flag hoisting ceremony at New Parliament building

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has declined to attend the flag hoisting event at the new Parliament building on Sunday, citing disappointment over receiving the invitation “quite late.” Kharge expressed his dissatisfaction in a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P.C. Mody, stating that he only received the invite in the late evening of September 15, 2023. As the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge explained that he had prior commitments, with Congress Working Committee meetings scheduled for September 16 and 17 in Hyderabad. Due to these prearranged engagements, he would be unable to attend the function scheduled for the following morning.

The flag hoisting ceremony at the new Parliament building is scheduled for Sunday, just before the commencement of a five-day Parliament session beginning on Monday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to hoist the national flag at this event. The proceedings may mark the transition from the old Parliament building to the new adjacent structure.

Kharge’s decision to skip the event underscores his concern over the late issuance of the invitation and his prior commitments to Congress party-related meetings in Hyderabad.