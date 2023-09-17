Nipah Virus: Kerala Reports No New Cases; 42 Additional Samples Negative

Kerala Health Minister Veena George provided an update on the Nipah virus situation in the state, confirming the absence of fresh cases. She stated that 42 samples, including those from high-risk individuals, have tested negative for the virus, which she shared during a media briefing on Sunday.

Additionally, Minister George reported that a medical student who had been in isolation due to suspected symptoms in Thiruvananthapuram has also tested negative for Nipah. However, the test results for another Thiruvananthapuram native are still pending.

She noted that the reduced rate of infection indicates that the Nipah outbreak appears to be under control in the state. The health department continues its efforts to trace the contacts of Nipah-infected individuals in Kozhikode, with plans to seek police assistance in identifying the mobile phone tower data of those suspected to have come into contact with the infected.

Furthermore, Veena George informed the media that a central team stationed in Kozhikode will visit the 2018 Nipah Epicenter to conduct an analysis of the outbreak. She reassured the public by stating, “All four Nipah patients under treatment are stable now. The health condition of the child on ventilator support is also improving.”

The health department is set to collect over 100 samples for Nipah testing, focusing on individuals in the high-risk category. Those on the contact list and those with suspected symptoms will be closely monitored for 42 days. Additionally, samples will be collected from individuals who completed 18 days after coming into contact with infected persons.

As of now, Kerala has reported six positive Nipah cases in Kozhikode, with concerns extending to other regions like Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and beyond. The state remains vigilant in its efforts to contain the virus and safeguard public health.