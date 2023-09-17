Trial for Aluva Child Rape & Murder Case Set for Oct 4

The trial pertaining to the tragic rape and murder of a five-year-old girl from Bihar, which occurred in Aluva, Ernakulam district in July, is scheduled to commence on October 4th at a special court. Justice K Soman, presiding over the special court for POCSO cases, will preside over the proceedings, with Ashfaq Alam, a migrant laborer with a history of criminal activities, being the sole accused in this distressing case. A total of 98 witnesses are expected to testify, with the court intending to hear from over half of them. To facilitate communication, Ashfaq will have the assistance of a translator.

In preparation for the trial from October 4th to 18th, the court has issued summons to the witnesses. Representing the prosecution, lawyer G Mohanraj will be actively involved in the legal proceedings. The accused is facing four charges, each carrying severe penalties, potentially including the death penalty.

The prosecution contends that Ashfaq committed serious offenses, including administering a beverage mixed with alcohol to the young girl with the intention of rape, abduction, rape, murder, and the concealment of the body to tamper with evidence. In response, the accused has denied involvement in all the offenses outlined in the charge-sheet, prompting the court to order the commencement of witness testimonies.

Additionally, the court has requested an explanation from the prosecution regarding the police’s assertion that the accused killed the girl after the rape and not during the act. The prosecution has provided a doctor’s report in support of their position.

The horrifying incident unfolded on July 28th when the five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped, and tragically killed by Ashfaq, who resided in the same building as the victim.