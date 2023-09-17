Two Nipah-like Symptom Cases Isolate in Thiruvananthapuram

In Thiruvananthapuram, two individuals exhibiting symptoms akin to a Nipah Virus infection have been placed under quarantine. According to reports, these two individuals, one of whom is a medical student, recently visited Kozhikode. The woman, a resident of Kattakkada, and the student from Kozhikode are experiencing fever and breathing difficulties.

Samples from both individuals have been dispatched for testing, with one set going to the Institute of Advanced Virology in Thonnakal, Thiruvananthapuram, and the other to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

As of now, confirmed cases of Nipah Virus have been limited to Kozhikode district. Among the four active cases, a nine-year-old child is currently on ventilator support. Tragically, Kerala has recorded two Nipah-related fatalities in this recent outbreak, both of whom were natives of Kozhikode.