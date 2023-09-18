Anantnag Operation : Kokernag becomes security command centre

The ongoing operation in Kokernag, South Kashmir, has entered its fifth consecutive day. A senior police official confirmed the presence of one terrorist’s body at the encounter site, which has yet to be retrieved. This operation is notably one of the most technologically advanced in recent times. The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have established a command center in Kokernag, providing real-time updates on the operation.

The operation is being conducted by elite commandos and soldiers from 19RR and 34RR, including para commandos, mountain warfare experts from the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu Kashmir forces. Cutting-edge weaponry and equipment are being utilized, including quadcopters, drones, and new-generation gadgets.

Security forces are closely monitoring the operation, employing Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs), rocket launchers, heavy machine guns, sniper rifles, and sniffer dogs in their efforts. The challenging terrain of rocky mountains, dense forests, and natural caves poses a significant challenge, as terrorists often use these natural features for concealment.

This operation represents a well-planned response to the complex geography and the tactics employed by terrorists in the region. The security forces are determined to root out threats and maintain security in the area.