Cross-Party Push for Women’s Reservation Bill at All-Party Gathering

During the all-party meeting on the eve of the Parliament session, various political parties strongly advocated for the passage of the women’s reservation bill, a long-pending piece of legislation aimed at reserving one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The government, in response, assured that they would make an “appropriate decision at an appropriate time.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated, “An appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time” regarding the parties’ demand for the bill.

At the meeting, tributes were paid to security forces personnel who lost their lives in Kashmir, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Humayun Bhat, and a soldier who were tragically killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on September 13.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed that all opposition parties unitedly called for the passage of the women’s reservation bill during this Parliament session. BJP ally and NCP leader Praful Patel appealed to the government to pass the bill during this session, expressing hope that it could be achieved through consensus.

Some regional parties, however, sought reservations for backward classes and Scheduled Castes within the broader reservation framework for women, which has historically been a significant hurdle in passing the bill. BJD leader Pinaki Misra emphasized the need to begin a new era with the new Parliament building and urged the passage of the women’s reservation bill.

Chowdhury, while addressing reporters, mentioned that the government had informed them it was a regular session of Parliament, leaving room for speculation about potential new agenda items. Issues such as rising prices, unemployment, and the border situation with China were also raised during the meeting.

Several regional parties, including BJD and BRS, echoed the call for the women’s reservation bill to be tabled.

Key government representatives present at the meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the deputy leader of the House in Lok Sabha; Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the leader of the House in Rajya Sabha; and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Prominent leaders from various parties, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, DMK’s Kanimozhi, TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, BRS’ K Keshava Rao, YSR Congress Party’s V Vijayasai Reddy, RJD’s Manoj Jha, JD(U)’s Anil Hegde, and SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, were also in attendance.