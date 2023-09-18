Model Shiyas Kareem Denies Rape Allegation from Dubai

Model and reality show star Shiyas Kareem has issued a response to allegations of sexual assault and cheating made against him by a woman. In a video shared on his Instagram and Facebook stories, Shiyas made it clear that he was currently in Dubai, not in jail.

The complainant, a 32-year-old gym instructor from Padanna, has accused Shiyas, 34, of raping her under the promise of marriage, defrauding her of Rs 11 lakh, and subjecting her to physical assault in Cheruvathur. According to the complainant, Shiyas had pledged to marry her, and the alleged incidents occurred between 2021 and March 2023 at lodges in Ernakulam and Munnar.

A case has been filed against Shiyas, who hails from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, by the Chandera police in Kasaragod. In his video statement, Shiyas expressed frustration with the spreading of news about him, asserting, “I’m here to tell you that I am not in jail. I am in Dubai. I was told I’ll get good quality rice here. So I came to buy some. I will be giving out all this rice once I get back. See you all there.” His comments could be interpreted as a veiled warning to those he believes are targeting him.

Shiyas accompanied the video with a caption that included strong language, reflecting his anger towards the media for publicizing the issue. The complaint emerged after reports surfaced of Shiyas’ engagement to another woman, leading to an influx of congratulatory messages on his social media profiles regarding his upcoming marriage.