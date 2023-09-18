Netizens Criticize Portrayal of Silk Smitha in Vishal’s ‘Mark Antony’ as Disturbing

The portrayal of Silk Smitha in ‘Mark Antony’ has sparked significant discussions on social media since the release of the movie’s trailer. However, following the film’s release, many film enthusiasts have expressed their discontent and disapproval of how the late actor has been depicted.

Some critics argue that the filmmakers failed to show proper respect to Silk Smitha and even sexualized her character within the movie. One individual expressed their concerns, stating, “I don’t understand why no one is discussing this, but the Silk Smitha scene in Mark Antony is profoundly disturbing. It’s evident that numerous dialogues were altered from what was shot and still they remain extremely wrong. It’s unsettling to imagine how the original dialogues might have been. What’s even worse is that people are celebrating the scene in theaters. The dead can’t speak for themselves.”

Initially, viewers assumed that Silk Smitha’s appearance was generated using AI, but the makeup artist clarified that the role was portrayed by her look-alike and model, Vishnu Priya.

Reports suggest that the Censor Board requested alterations to several dialogues in the movie due to their sexual undertones.

Meanwhile, some viewers were also disappointed by the limited screen time given to the actor in the movie. ‘Mark Antony,’ directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Vishal and S J Suryah, centers around two gangsters who come into possession of a mobile phone with time-traveling capabilities.