Parliament session is going to be one with historic decisions: PM Modi

In anticipation of the upcoming special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that this session is poised to bring about historic decisions. Speaking to reporters, Modi emphasized the uniqueness of this session, which marks the commencement of a new journey after 75 years of India’s independence.

Modi emphasized the significance of this new beginning, stating, “Now, while taking forward the journey from a new place…we have to make the country a developed country by 2047. For this, all the decisions of the time to come will be taken in the new Parliament building.”

He urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to approach this session with enthusiasm and positivity, suggesting that this short session should be utilized efficiently. He acknowledged that moments like these are rare in life and can inspire enthusiasm and faith. Highlighting the historic nature of this parliamentary session, Modi praised recent achievements such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission and India’s role in the G20 summit.

In summary, Prime Minister Modi is optimistic about the special parliamentary session, seeing it as an opportunity for historic decisions that will shape India’s future, as the nation embarks on a new journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047.