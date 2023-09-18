Quick and Easy Cinnamon Rolls Recipe

Here’s a short recipe for cinnamon rolls:

Ingredients:

– 1 package of refrigerated cinnamon roll dough

– 2 tablespoons of butter, melted

– 1/4 cup of brown sugar

– 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

– Cream cheese icing (usually included with the dough)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to the temperature indicated on the cinnamon roll package (usually around 350°F or 180°C).

2. Open the package of refrigerated cinnamon roll dough and unroll the individual rolls.

3. Brush each dough rectangle with melted butter.

4. In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and ground cinnamon.

5. Sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar mixture evenly over the buttered dough.

6. Roll up each rectangle tightly, starting from the long edge.

7. Place the rolls in a greased baking dish, leaving a little space between each roll.

8. Bake in the preheated oven according to the package instructions, usually for about 15-20 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown.

9. While the rolls are baking, prepare the cream cheese icing according to the package instructions.

10. Once the cinnamon rolls are done, remove them from the oven and drizzle the cream cheese icing over them while they’re still warm.

11. Serve your delicious homemade cinnamon rolls and enjoy!