Kerala Devaswom Minister says the caste system a ‘blemish’ in some minds

Kerala Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan remarked on Tuesday that the caste system remains a “stain” in the minds of some individuals, and its removal isn’t an instant process. These comments followed his revelation about experiencing discrimination at a temple in the state, which sparked controversy.

Compared to many northern states, Kerala has made significant progress in eradicating caste-based discrimination, and the state’s society is determined not to tolerate such issues, the minister stated.

Radhakrishnan clarified that his intention was not to create controversy but to raise awareness about this social problem. He pointed out that this mindset, rooted in the caste system, remains deeply ingrained in the minds of some individuals.

The minister, who hails from the Scheduled Caste community, had previously shared an incident where two priests at a temple refused to hand over a small lamp for lighting the main lamp during an event. Instead, they lit the main lamp themselves and placed the small lamp on the ground, thinking he would take it.

Radhakrishnan also mentioned that he did not plan to pursue legal action against the discrimination he faced. He is a member of the central committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and serves as the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and Devaswoms.

This incident brought attention to the ongoing challenges associated with caste-based discrimination in certain parts of India, despite efforts to eliminate it.