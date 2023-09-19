Locals rush with buckets, bottles after milk tanker flips in Hapur, UP

In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a milk tanker crashed, spilling thousands of litres of milk onto the road.

When a fully loaded milk tanker lost control and overturned near Bakshar, a flood of milk was released onto the road.

In order to collect the milk that had spilled, onlookers rapidly crowded around the tanker that had overturned, armed with bottles, buckets, and various other containers.

Police were called to the area and took charge of the issue once they arrived. With the aid of a crane, they were able to tow the tanker.

Additionally, the incident did not result in any recorded injuries.