NIT-Silchar students protest following classmate’s tragic suicide

Students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, in Assam are currently staging a sit-in protest on campus, demanding the removal of the dean of academics, BK Roy, whom they believe played a role in the recent suicide of a student. The protest began at 7:30 am and is ongoing. Students are not only demanding Roy’s dismissal but also calling for a high-level external inquiry into the incident.

The student who tragically took his own life was from Arunachal Pradesh and was found hanging in his hostel room on September 15. His fellow students allege that the college authorities’ actions pushed him to suicide. They claim that Roy had insulted the victim, who had six backlogs from his first-semester exams conducted online in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown and poor internet connectivity, the victim couldn’t attend online classes, resulting in the backlog. He had requested a special exam to clear these backlogs, but Roy allegedly denied his request. This led to the student locking himself in his room, where he was later found hanging. NIT-Silchar’s director expressed sympathy for the deceased student but mentioned his poor academic record. The district commissioner has formed a committee to investigate the incident.