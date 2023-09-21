University of Bern study reveals that Neolithic humans repurposed bones of the deceased and used them as tools

Ancient humans had a penchant for repurposing bones, according to an analysis conducted by the University of Bern. Neolithic humans in particular were known to utilize the bones of the deceased as tools, as reported by Science Alert.

The bone analysis was carried out on specimens gathered from Cueva de los Marmoles, also known as Marmoles Cave, located in Southern Spain. The findings were published in the journal PLOS One.

Zita Laffranchi and her research team identified several indications of post-mortem bone usage, dating back thousands of years. For instance, they discovered a skull that appeared to have been used as a cup. Other bones exhibited signs of processing, including marks that suggested the removal of marrow or tissues.

The analyzed bones were derived from a minimum of 12 different individuals, with seven being adults. While numerous human remains have been unearthed in Marmoles Cave, no comprehensive anthropological study has been conducted until now.

The team conducted new radiocarbon dating, anthropological assessments, and taphonomic analyses of the altered bones in order to gain further insights into the ancient people. They determined that the cave served as a “burial site” between the 5th and 2nd millennia BCE. It is believed that the cave held symbolic significance for the local inhabitants over an extended period and was likely associated with funerary traditions.

In an interview with PLOS One, the archaeologists explained, “After comparing the finds from Marmoles with those from other, similar contexts, we can postulate that these manipulations were related to cultural ideas about death and the position of the dead in the community’s ideological landscape.”

They added, “That is, the manipulation may have been motivated by a need to keep the remains of community members close, while at the same time ‘facilitating’ their passage to the spiritual worlds.”

Determining the exact circumstances surrounding the treatment of the deceased and the purposes behind these practices remains a challenge for archaeologists, as interpreting alterations on the bones can be difficult.

The research team also identified a tibial shaft and fibula fragments that displayed a glossy and smooth texture, along with small scratches. These features suggested that these bones may have been used as tools while they were still fresh.

The team is committed to further investigating Marmoles Cave and other similar sites in the quest to uncover more evidence regarding these intriguing ancient practices.