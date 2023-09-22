Youth Drowns at Grandfather’s Funeral in Malappuram

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on Thursday, a young man, identified as Arshak alias Muthu (23), the son of Manjerikurikkal Azad from Pandikkad, met a tragic end by drowning in the Kadalundi River at Anakkayam near Malappuram. This unfortunate incident occurred shortly after he had attended the funeral of his maternal grandfather.

After the somber funeral rites, Arshak decided to join his friends and relatives for a bath in the river. However, a sense of alarm gripped them when they realized that Arshak was nowhere to be found. Panic set in, and the distraught relatives raised the alarm, prompting local residents to come together for a search and rescue operation.

For three agonizing hours, the fire brigade tirelessly combed the area, determined to locate Arshak. The search efforts finally bore fruit when, at 5 pm, the lifeless body of the young man was recovered from the river. It’s worth noting that Arshak had spent the last four years of his life devoted to religious studies under the guidance of Pandikkad Noushad Bafaqi, leaving behind a legacy of faith and commitment. This tragic incident has cast a somber shadow over the community, serving as a stark reminder of life’s fragility.