After 7 Years, Gautham Menon’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ with Vikram Finally Gets Release Date!

Gautham Menon’s much-anticipated film, ‘Dhruva Natchathiram,’ starring Vikram, has at last been assigned a release date. Unlike previous instances, it appears that the film is set to grace the screens on November 14th. To add to the excitement, a trailer glimpse of the movie has also been unveiled.

The journey of this spy thriller began in 2016, and after several delays, it is finally scheduled to see the light of day in 2023. Gautham Menon’s films have often been the target of criticism for their prolonged production schedules, with financial constraints causing a significant halt in 2018.

In ‘Dhruva Natchathiram,’ Vikram takes on the role of the enigmatic secret agent John. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Simran, R Parthipan, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Divyadarshini, Munna, and Satish Krishnan.