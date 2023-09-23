Congress Urges CPM to Address JD(S)-BJP Alliance Concerns

A day after Janata Dal (Secular), a significant ally of the LDF in Kerala, joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Congress has voiced strong criticism against the CPM. K C Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), called on the left party to break its silence regarding this development.

Venugopal did not mince words in his criticism of the CPM, suggesting that the party was apprehensive of the BJP. He demanded clarity from the CPM regarding its position on including JD(S) member K Krishnankutty in the state cabinet.

“I would like to ask CPM whether JD(S) is representing NDA in the state cabinet. CPM should have cleared its stance on allowing JD(S) MLA as a minister. But surprisingly, the party has asked JD(S) to take a decision. JD(S) national leadership has been holding talks to join NDA for a long time. It is the only party which refused to join the INDIA bloc. Congress has strong disappointment over CPM’s soft approach towards JD(S),” said Venugopal.

Meanwhile, when JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy confirmed the party’s decision to ally with the NDA ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the party declined to join the alliance on Friday. JD(S) Kerala unit will discuss the matter in its state committee meeting on October 7.

In response to questions from the media regarding CPI’s objection to Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad, the Congress leader emphasized that the election committee of the party would decide on the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. CPI members had raised objections to Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad during the national executive committee meeting on Friday.

CPI leader P Santhosh Kumar had urged the party leadership to prevent Rahul from contesting against CPI in Wayanad, as the left party is an ally of the INDIA bloc in the general elections. These discussions have sparked another political controversy in the state, with UDF members criticizing the CPI’s demand.