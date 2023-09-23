Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal’s urgent hearing for PM Modi’s academic qualification case

The Gujarat High Court denied an urgent hearing for petitions submitted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP colleague Sanjay Singh in the case involving PM Narendra Modi’s academic qualifications. Despite requests from senior lawyer Rebecca John, who traveled from Delhi to represent the AAP leaders, the court declined to prioritize the hearing. Justice Samir Dave had previously rejected the petitions’ urgent consideration on September 18.

Rebecca John, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, expressed her plea for a priority hearing due to her travel from Delhi but was met with refusal from Justice Dave. The court also rejected the request for a brief 10-minute hearing, citing a defamation trial scheduled to commence on Saturday. As a result, the hearing was adjourned to September 26.

The case revolves around accusations of defamation against Kejriwal and Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Gujarat University’s handling of PM Modi’s academic degree inquiry, filed by Piyush Patel, the registrar of Gujarat University, in April.