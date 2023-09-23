Kozhikode Eases Nipah Restrictions, Schools to Reopen on Sept 25

After nearly a two-week closure due to the Nipah virus outbreak, schools and educational institutions in Kozhikode district are set to reopen on Monday. This decision comes as a result of the district’s consistent reporting of zero positive cases for eight consecutive days. District collector A Geetha, who also serves as the chairperson of the district disaster management authority, issued an advisory stating that online classes would continue in the containment zones.

In preparation for the reopening, students, teachers, and other staff members have been reminded of the importance of strict mask-wearing and hand sanitization. The guidelines mandate that each institution must provide hand sanitizer at both the entrance and within classrooms.

Previously, classes had been shifted to an online format starting from September 16, when the district authorities imposed stringent restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. This closure extended beyond just schools and colleges, encompassing anganwadis and madrasas as well.