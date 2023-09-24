2nd ODI: India to face Australia today: Possible playing XI

Indore: Hosts India will face Australia in the second ODI today. The match will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore at 1.30 pm.

India had defeated Australia by five wickets in the first ODI in Mohali. India will look to win the game to win the series, while Australia want to win and stay alive.

Both teams have played a total of 146 matches. Australia have won 82 games, India have 55 victories, while 10 matches have ended without a result.

Probable XIs:

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa