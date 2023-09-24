Due to Mamata, PM Modi’s foreign trips, Trinamool, BJP at odds with one another

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, recently travelled abroad, which sparked a verbal spat between her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has questioned Mamata Banerjee’s trips to Spain and the UAE, calling them ‘vacations,’ because she has been criticising PM Modi for going abroad.

Suvendu Adhikari, the head of the opposition in West Bengal, claimed that Mamata Banerjee’s visit had produced no results and that the TMC was ‘hobnobbing with corruption’ for raising concerns about Modi’s foreign trip.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi’s ‘strategic trips’ paved the way for India to be ‘recognised as one with growing prominence’ on the international scene.

‘On the other hand, judging by the current regime’s and the ruling Trinamool party’s hobnobbing with corruption in WB, the only thing that might be achieved after the CM’s trip/vacation is a successful gathering of G420,’ the BJP leader said.

Adhikari made the accusations, and TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh responded by saying Mamata Banerjee ‘is more trustworthy’ than PM Modi.

‘PM Narendra Modi embarked on foreign trips while Manipur was burning. He jetted off to the United States, France, and the UAE but didn’t bother to visit Manipur even once. Spare us the charade! We all know which leader is trustworthy and who is not!’ Ghosh wrote on ‘X’.

Adhikari continued to criticise the Chief Minister in his Sunday media interview. He claimed, ‘At a time when the dengue outbreak in West Bengal was reaching frightening proportions, the chief minister travelled for vacation abroad with no regard for the disease. The dengue situation has gotten worse since she returned from her futile visit.’

After a 12-day tour of the UAE and Spain, Mamata Banerjee arrived back in Kolkata on Saturday. When she arrived, she pronounced the tour ‘very successful’ in luring investments to the state.

‘It was a very good trip. I have not ever seen such a successful tour in my life. I am happy that I could do so much for Bengal,’ Mamata said.

The Chief Minister remarked that significant MoUs were inked during the international meetings, which were organised by FICCI and the Indian Chamber of Commerce.