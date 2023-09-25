Kozhikode Breathes Easier as Nipah Scare Ends, Schools Set to Reopen

Kozhikode is poised to return to a semblance of normalcy today, marking the end of weeks filled with a Nipah scare that gripped the region. Educational institutions, spanning Anganwadi centers to professional colleges, are set to reopen after an 11-day hiatus of online classes.

However, it’s crucial to note that schools and colleges within containment zones will continue their online operations. This restriction applies notably to the wards within the Feroke Municipality and certain areas within the Kozhikode Corporation that remain designated as containment zones.

District Collector A Geetha has provided guidance to students residing in containment zones, studying beyond these restricted areas, to remain at home and continue their education online.

The decision to ease restrictions comes as a result of nine consecutive days without fresh Nipah cases, as announced by the district administration. In the wake of this positive development, all shops can remain open until 8 pm, while banks and treasuries have been granted permission to operate until 2 pm.

Several days ago, nine grama panchayats within the Vadakara Taluk were removed from the list of containment zones, indicating localized progress in containing the Nipah outbreak.

In the interest of public health, a joint social media notice from the Health Department and the National Health Mission emphasizes the importance of mask-wearing and hand sanitization for students. Those displaying symptoms of fever, cold, or throat pain are strongly advised to stay home.

On a positive note, Health Minister Veena George reported that five recent tests, including one on a healthcare worker, yielded negative results during an online review meeting. The healthcare worker had been tested due to her contact with an infected individual and exhibiting fever symptoms. The minister also stressed the importance of maintaining a 21-day isolation period for individuals in quarantine.

Presently, a total of 915 individuals who were in close contact with Nipah-infected individuals are undergoing isolation. The minister also reported that the health conditions of those who contracted the virus and are under treatment remain stable.

Regarding the suspension of public functions and gatherings, an order was issued by the district disaster management authority on September 13. This directive was set for a duration of 10 days, and its expiration fell on Friday. However, official confirmation regarding the revocation of these restrictions has yet to be provided.

In response to this uncertainty, the Additional District Magistrate stated on Sunday that all restrictions would remain in place until further notice. The advisory issued on September 13 underscores the need for religious events, including temple festivals and church feasts, to be conducted with minimal participation. Marriages and receptions that were previously scheduled should proceed in accordance with established protocols.