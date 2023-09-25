‘Kushi,’ starring Samantha and Vijay, streams on Netflix from October 1

The Telugu-language romantic drama “Kushi,” featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 1. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, known for “Majili,” and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s digital premiere date was announced by Netflix on its official page. Netflix India South stated, “#Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on 1st October.” This movie represents the second collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda following their work together in the 2018 Telugu biographical drama “Mahanati,” which was based on the life of renowned actor Savitri.