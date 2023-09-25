MLA K B Ganesh Kumar Summoned in Solar Assault Conspiracy Case

The Kottarakkara First Class Judicial Magistrate Court has issued a summons instructing MLA K B Ganesh Kumar to attend a hearing pertaining to a petition linked to the alleged conspiracy against the late Congress leader Oommen Chandy in the Solar sexual assault case. His appearance has been scheduled for October 18, and a similar summons has been issued to the complainant in the sexual assault case.

Congress’ legal representative, Adv Sudheer Jacob, had filed a private complaint asserting a conspiracy to implicate Oommen Chandy in the sexual assault case. This petition was submitted to the Kottarakkara court back in 2017. Consequently, Ganesh Kumar and the woman involved were summoned by the court after scrutinizing the allegations. Notably, the court had taken statements from 14 individuals, including Oommen Chandy, regarding the petition. However, Ganesh Kumar had sought intervention from the High Court to halt the proceedings and had obtained a favorable order.

The petitioner, while addressing the media, asserted that the CBI’s findings supported his claims, indicating that his allegations were not unfounded. The sexual assault case has regained public attention following the CBI’s report, which exonerated Oommen Chandy and implicated Ganesh Kumar and one of his relatives in a conspiracy to frame the former Chief Minister in the case.