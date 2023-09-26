Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar to be released on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki

There’s going to be a major showdown at the box office this Christmas. Prabhas’ much-anticipated movie, Salaar, is set to release on the same date as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Initially scheduled for a September 28 release, Salaar will now hit theaters during Christmas 2023.

Renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh has officially confirmed this news on social media, stating that Salaar is expected to hit screens on December 22, 2023, the same day as Dunki. This isn’t the first time such a clash has occurred; in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and KGF from Hombale Films competed for the Christmas audience.

Taran Adarsh posted on X, “YES, IT’S TRUE… SRK VS PRABHAS, ‘DUNKI’ VS ‘SALAAR’ THIS CHRISTMAS… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]. This is the SECOND TIME #HombaleFilms is clashing with #SRK… In 2018 [#Christmas], it was #Zero vs #KGF [first part]. SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023. (sic)”

Prabhas’ Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in prominent roles. However, the production team has not yet made an official announcement about the new release date for the film.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu in a significant role. While there were previous reports suggesting a delay in Dunki’s release, SRK confirmed during the success meet of Jawan that the film would indeed hit theaters on Christmas.