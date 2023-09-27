Birthday Surprise: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Unveil Twins!

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, known for his openness on social media, has offered a heartfelt glimpse into his personal life. Recently, the director of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ delighted his followers by unveiling the cherubic faces of his twin boys, Uyir and Ulag, who were celebrating their first birthday. Adding to the joy, Nayanthara, the acclaimed actress and Vignesh’s partner, shared these precious images on her Instagram account.

In an emotional Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan expressed his deep affection for his sons, stating, “En Mugam Konda .. En Uyir, En Gunam Konda … En Ulag.” He went on to convey his gratitude for their presence in his life, having waited eagerly to share this moment with the world. He lovingly addressed his sons as Uyir RudroNeel and Ulag Daiwik.

Nayanthara, equally overwhelmed by maternal love, joined in, emphasizing the profound love she and Vignesh share for their twins. She described their arrival as a source of boundless happiness, positivity, and blessings. In her touching words, she said, “Appa and Amma love U2 beyond what words could explain! Beyond anything and everything in this life!” Their first year as parents had been a treasure trove of precious moments.

Despite sharing glimpses of their sons in the past, this marks the first occasion where the couple has publicly showcased a full-length image of their adorable children. The couple’s journey into parenthood began with the birth of their twins through surrogacy, shortly after their wedding ceremony, making this revelation a poignant milestone in their lives.