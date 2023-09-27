CMF launches new smartwatch in India: Details

Mumbai: CMF, the Nothing sub-brand has launched a smartwatch named ‘CMF Watch Pro’ in India. CMF Watch Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,499, while the Metallic Grey variant costs Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch is available in White, Black, and Orange strap colours.

The CMF watch models will be sold at a special launch price of Rs. 4,499, and Rs. 3,999, for the Dark Grey and Metallic Grey CMF Watch Pro, respectively, when the devices go on sale for the first time on limited duration sale on Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at 12 noon.

Sporting a square 1.96-inch AMOLED display, the Watch Pro smart wearable will come with an Always-on screen feature, a refresh rate of 58Hz and over 600 nits of peak brightness. In addition to support for over 110 sports modes, the watch helps monitor a wearer’s health status including SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, and stress levels.

The CMF Watch Pro also offers smart notifications, weather updates, remote control, BT calling, voice assistant, and alarm among other things including Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The watch packs a 340mAh battery that claims to last up to 13 days without the Always-on display feature. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.