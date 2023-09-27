CMF launches semi-in-ear TWS earbuds in India: Details

Mumbai: CMF has launched new semi-in-ear TWS earbuds in India. The device named ‘CMF Buds Pro’ is priced at Rs. 3,499. The product will be available for sale in the country by the end of the month in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours. The new TWS earbuds will be sold at a special launch price of Rs . 2,999 sales for the first time on limited duration sale on Flipkart and Myntra on September 30 at 12 noon.

Featuring a 10mm dynamic driver unit, the CMF Buds Pro is a semi-in-ear TWS earbuds with the company’s Ultra Bass technology. The buds offer support for 45dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support double-tap gestures for pausing/playing music and connecting or disconnecting calls. You can also use the Nothing X app to manage equaliser settings.

Each of the buds of the CMF Buds Pro carries a 55mAh battery claimed to offer up to 11 hours of non-stop playback time on a single charge without ANC and a battery life of up to 39 hours including the charging case. It also supports fast charging which is said to offer up to 5 hours of usage within 10 minutes of charging.