Tovino Thomas’ ‘2018’ to Represent India at Oscars 2024

Earlier this year, Jude Anthany Joseph’s acclaimed film ‘2018’ graced the silver screens and has now earned the prestigious honor of being chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2024. The announcement was made via the Press Trust of India’s Twitter account, quoting the Film Federation of India, which declared, “Malayalam film- 2018 – Everyone is a Hero’ India’s official entry for Oscars 2024.”

The movie, a gripping survival drama with Tovino Thomas in the lead role, not only won the hearts of audiences but also achieved the distinction of becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made. It artfully depicted the devastating 2018 floods and boasted a talented ensemble cast, including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Lal, Aparna Balamurali, and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Such was its appeal that the film found success in other language markets as well.

Amid stiff competition from 22 other films, including Sudipto Sen’s ‘The Kerala Story,’ Kapil Sharma’s ‘Zwigato,’ ‘Balagam,’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ ‘2018’ emerged as the chosen representative for India at the Academy Awards. A 17-member committee, chaired by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, meticulously assessed the entries, with screenings taking place in Chennai.

Overwhelmed by this honor, Jude Anthany Joseph took to Facebook to express his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, God, thank you, Indian Cinema,” while sharing a screenshot of the Manorama News announcement, reflecting the immense pride and joy this achievement brought to him and the entire team.