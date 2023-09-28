CMF launches Power 65 GaN Charger: Details

Mumbai: CMF has launched CMF Power 65 GaN (gallium nitride) adapter in India. The CMF Power 65 GaN charger is priced at Rs. 2,999. It is available in Dark Grey and Orange colours.

The CMF Power 65 adapter is a gallium nitride charger and it features two USB Type-C ports and 1 USB-A port. It supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0, USB PD 3.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A charging standards. The adapter also supports MFI-certified cables, according to the company.