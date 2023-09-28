Go First Airlines cancels all flight operations till October 2

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Go First Airways cancelled all its flights scheduled till October 2. These flights were cancelled due to operational reasons.

‘We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 02nd October 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience,’ said the air carrier in a statement.

The air carrier has made available a customer care number- 1800 2100 999- and an email address, [email protected] for passengers.

Earlier on May 2, the air carrier cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt & Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations — leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet. The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22.