Islamic Scholar Battling for Gender Justice Threatened, No FIR Filed Yet

Islamic scholar C H Musthafa Moulavi, a prominent advocate for gender justice in Islam, has recently spoken out about facing threats and verbal abuse following a provocative Facebook post by an individual referred to as ‘ustad.’ Musthafa recounted his experience, stating, “Till now I was abused only on Facebook. But now they confront me in person and make veiled threats.” Despite filing a complaint against the individual, identified as Ameen Mahe alias Ameen Aboobacker M A, with the Kozhikode Cyber Police on September 21, the police have yet to record his statement or register an FIR.

Musthafa expressed his concerns regarding the police’s response to his complaint, stating, “If something untoward happens, all of them will express condolences. I am not afraid of death, but the police must protect the freedom of an individual.”

Musthafa serves as an advisor to the Centre for Inclusive Islam and Humanism (CIIH), an organization advocating for gender justice in Islam. The incident occurred on September 19 while Musthafa was traveling from Kozhikode to Kottayam on the Garib Rath train. The individual who approached him on the train questioned his identity as Musthafa Moulavi and continued to taunt him, even questioning his faith in Sree Narayana Guru.

The situation escalated as the individual accused Musthafa of attempting to destroy Islam and even referred to the disappearance of Chekannur Maulavi, a secular Islamic scholar known for advocating equal rights for women in Islam.

During their conversation, another person accompanying the ‘ustad’ took Musthafa’s photograph without his consent. Musthafa initially dismissed the incident, assuming the individuals were religious fanatics. However, the following day, Musthafa discovered a Facebook post by Ameen Mahe, featuring his photograph along with a message that confirmed his encounter with the ‘ustad.’

Ameen, with a significant following on Facebook, referred to Musthafa as ‘Musthafa Moulavi alias C H Musthafa Swami’ and made derogatory remarks about his beliefs. The post garnered reactions, shares, and comments, further exacerbating the situation for Musthafa.

He expressed concerns about the threats escalating into action and revealed that the police were reluctant to register an FIR, instead suggesting he contact the Railway police. Despite attempts to reach Ameen for a response, he remained unresponsive to calls and text messages. Musthafa planned to approach the railway police to address the issue further.