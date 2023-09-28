Kodiyeri’s Spouse Creates Memorial at Home

Vinodini, the wife of the late CPM State secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has established a poignant memorial dedicated to her husband within the confines of their Muliyilnada residence in Kodiyeri. This heartfelt tribute, aptly named ‘Vinodini’s Kodiyeri Family Collective,’ occupies the uppermost floor of their house. It is with great anticipation that the gallery will be open to the public on October 1, marking the first anniversary of Kodiyeri’s passing.

The gallery is a repository of memories, featuring an impressive collection of nearly 200 photographs that trace Kodiyeri’s life journey, including snapshots from his formative school years. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view a 14-minute biopic video that provides a vivid glimpse into the life and legacy of Kodiyeri. Moreover, the exhibit proudly showcases personal belongings that intimately connect visitors to the man behind the politician – his pens, pocket diaries, cherished books, his cot and bed, exercise equipment, and even his spectacles.

In addition to this personal tribute, the CPM has also commemorated Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s enduring influence. On October 1, a memorial sculpture, conceived under the visionary craftsmanship of sculptor Unni Kanayi, will be unveiled at Payyambalam in Kannur district by the party’s State secretary, MV Govindan. This remarkable structure, standing tall at 11 feet and spanning 8 feet in width, proudly features Kodiyeri’s visage, masterfully carved from granite. Placed amidst the company of other illustrious memorial structures, such as those of E K Nayanar and Chadayan Govindan, it serves as a lasting testament to the indelible mark Kodiyeri Balakrishnan left on the political landscape.