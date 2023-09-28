Manipur Protests Persist as AFSPA Extension Continues

Violent protests persisted in Manipur’s capital for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Chief Minister N Biren Singh of swift action regarding the kidnapping and murder of two youths, stating, “This case has to be dealt with very seriously, and those responsible have to be booked as per the law of the land.” A CBI team was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was extended for another six months in Manipur, excluding 19 police stations in the Imphal valley and adjoining areas. Curfew was reimposed in two districts as the government tackled the ongoing violent protests that left 65 demonstrators injured over two days.

Regarding the injuries suffered by protesters, Chief Minister Singh asserted, “If security forces used lethal force, disciplinary actions will be taken against them.” He emphasized that peaceful demonstrations were essential.

In response to the AFSPA extension, a government notification excluded areas dominated by the Meitei community. This decision has been met with mixed reactions, with some advocating for its reinstatement in the valley districts.

Security officials have warned of the presence of banned terror groups in the Imphal valley and the possibility of them infiltrating protests to exacerbate tensions.

The situation in Manipur remains precarious, with ongoing ethnic violence and demands for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis and tribals constitute the majority of the population, residing in different regions, and tensions persist among these communities.