Maxwell Shines as Aussies Finish Series Strong in Third ODI

Australia managed to avoid a series whitewash in India by delivering a strong performance in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Rajkot. The top order of the Australian team clicked in unison, and Glenn Maxwell showcased his prowess with the ball, ultimately securing a commanding 66-run victory.

The series had already been clinched by the home side with wins in Mohali and Indore, making this third successive defeat a potential morale blow for Australia before their World Cup opener against host nation India on October 8. Fortunately, Pat Cummins and his squad rose to the occasion, amassing a total of 352/7, with each of their top four batsmen notching up half-centuries.

In his first match of the series, Maxwell demonstrated his value as a spin option for the upcoming World Cup by delivering a career-best performance, taking 4/40 to help bowl out India for 286, just two balls short of the game’s conclusion.

Australia’s decision to bat paid off as their top order seized the opportunity on a benign pitch. David Warner played aggressively, contributing his third half-century of the series in a dynamic 78-run opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh (96). Warner eventually fell for a spirited 56, but Marsh went on to add 137 runs with Steve Smith, solidifying Australia’s position.

Although Australia seemed on course for a 400-plus total at 242/2 in the 32nd over, the Indian bowlers staged a comeback. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Smith for 74, triggering a minor collapse. Nevertheless, Australia managed to register the highest total at the venue, with Marnus Labuschagne contributing 72.

India’s reply was led by their captain, Rohit Sharma, who played his first match of the series and smashed five sixes on his way to a 31-ball fifty. He and Virat Kohli (56) maintained India’s hopes until Maxwell’s intervention.

Maxwell, in a sensational return to international cricket after a long hiatus, took a spectacular return catch to dismiss Rohit and induced a top-edge from Kohli, sending the former Indian captain back to the pavilion. Maxwell’s crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer (48), by pegging back his off-stump, effectively sealed the victory for Australia, rendering Ravindra Jadeja’s brisk 35 in vain.