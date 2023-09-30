Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Expecting Second Child: Reports

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child, a delightful addition to their family, arriving two years after the birth of their first child, their beloved daughter Vamika. Recent reports have brought forth the news that Anushka is presently in her second trimester, offering a reasonable explanation for her recent absence from the public eye.

While Virat Kohli remains steadfast in his commitment to representing the nation and striving for victories for Team India on the cricket field, Anushka, who has been an unwavering presence in the stands, cheering passionately for her husband and his team, has been noticeably absent from the last few matches, even when held within India.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Anushka and Kohli were recently observed visiting a maternity clinic within the city. Though they were captured by the paparazzi, they reportedly requested the media to exercise restraint by refraining from publishing any visuals. They expressed their intention to make a formal announcement at an appropriate time, choosing to cherish this special moment in their own way.