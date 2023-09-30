Elon Musk Impressed by Direct India to US Sailing Route on Map

A viral map, recently circulating on X, has sparked intrigue by illustrating the intriguing possibility of a direct sailing route from India to the United States without encountering any landmasses along the way. This captivating image has already garnered more than 6 million views on the platform, capturing the attention of none other than billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Accompanied by the caption, ‘Without touching a single piece of land, it’s possible to sail from India to the USA in a completely straight line,’ Musk couldn’t help but express his amazement, responding with a simple ‘Whoa.’

However, it’s worth noting that not everyone on the platform was quick to embrace the map maker’s assertion. Some argued that the proposed route was far from a straight line. Nonetheless, when viewed on a three-dimensional globe, the trajectory does indeed form a continuous straight line, underscoring the possibility of an uninterrupted voyage between these two distant points on the planet.