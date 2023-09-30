Kozhikode Teen Takes Life After Receiving Fake Message Linked to Unauthorized Website

Tragedy struck in Kerala as a 16-year-old boy, Adinath, took his own life, allegedly due to an online fraud scheme. The incident unfolded in Chevayur, where Adinath, a plus-one student, was found hanging in his apartment on a fateful Wednesday evening. According to the police, a suicide note recovered from his room shed light on the online fraud that may have led to this young life being lost.

In his poignant message addressed to his mother, Adinath expressed that he hadn’t accessed any unauthorized website but had simply watched a movie on a legitimate platform using her laptop. However, a sinister twist had occurred. On the laptop, a fraudulent message purportedly from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) claimed that Adinath owed over Rs 30,000 for accessing an unauthorized website. The message threatened severe penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment for non-payment, casting a dark shadow over the teenager’s mind.

The police, diligent in their efforts, examined the laptop’s browser history, hoping to uncover any traces of illegal website visits. Regrettably, there was no evidence to support the allegations made in the fake message. The authenticity of the message remained questionable, prompting the need for a thorough and scientific investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Adinath’s death. They plan to gather additional information from the boy’s grieving parents, who had relocated to another residence following their son’s untimely demise. The quest for answers continues as they seek to bring clarity to this heartbreaking situation.