Man in Wayanad Gets Life Sentence for Fatal Lunch Delay Attack

In a tragic and distressing incident, a Wayanad resident, VR Kuttappan, aged 39 and hailing from the Noolppuzha Vendola paniya tribal settlement, has been handed a life sentence and a fine of Rs 50,000. The judgment was delivered by Judge V Anas of the Kalpetta Additional Sessions Court on Friday. Should Kuttappan fail to pay the fine, he will be required to serve an additional five years behind bars.

The unfortunate event unfolded on April 6, 2022, when Kuttappan, under the influence of alcohol, viciously assaulted his wife, Seetha, with a stick. His anger had been sparked by her delay in serving lunch promptly upon his return home from a day’s work.

Tragically, later that evening, around 11:30 pm, Kuttappan subjected Seetha to further violence, kicking her as she lay sleeping on the floor. This brutal act resulted in severe damage to her sternum, which ultimately broke and pierced the pericardium sac surrounding her heart. The internal bleeding from this grievous injury led to her untimely demise.

The investigation into this harrowing case was diligently carried out by the former Inspector of Noolppuzha Police Station, T C Murukan, with valuable assistance from Senior Civil Police Officer Prabhakaran and Civil Police Officer Ratheesh Babu. Advocate Abhilash Joseph stood as the prosecution’s representative throughout the legal proceedings.