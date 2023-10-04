Apple imposes new check on apps in China as Beijing tightens oversight

Apple has implemented a requirement for new apps to provide proof of a Chinese government license before they can be listed on the China App Store, a move that aligns with local competitors’ longstanding practices aimed at complying with strict state regulations.

As per information on Apple’s developer website, the company began enforcing the submission of an “internet content provider (ICP) filing” for new apps on the App Store on September 29th.

ICP filing is a well-established registration process necessary for websites to operate legally in China. Most local app stores, including those operated by Tencent and Huawei, have adopted this requirement since at least 2017.

To obtain an ICP filing license, developers must either have a presence in China or collaborate with a local publisher. This requirement has posed a challenge for many overseas app developers.

Apple’s relatively lenient ICP policy had allowed it to offer significantly more mobile apps than local competitors, boosting the US tech giant’s popularity in China, its third-largest market after the Americas and Europe.

Apple’s decision came after China tightened its regulation of mobile applications in August by introducing a new rule mandating that all app stores and developers submit an “app filing” to regulators, containing information about their businesses.

Last week, Chinese regulators published the names of the first batch of mobile app stores that had completed app filings, but Apple’s App Store was notably absent from the list.

Apple has not responded to requests for comment.

The accessibility of hundreds of thousands of apps on Apple’s App Store in China, including well-known international apps like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, could depend on Apple’s compliance with these regulations. Beijing has been increasingly focused on security concerns, and some government organizations have prohibited their staff from using iPhones.

Rich Bishop, CEO of app publishing firm AppInChina, noted that Apple’s requirement for ICP filings brings the company closer to full compliance with Chinese regulations.

Many developers have expressed concerns about Apple’s move on social media, fearing that the company may impose stricter rules to align fully with Chinese regulations. Several iPhone users in China have reported on X that they may need to switch to Apple accounts from other countries to continue using their favorite apps.

Under the new rule, apps without proper filings will face penalties after a grace period that ends in March next year, while newly developed apps must comply with the law starting in September.