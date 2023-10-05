Keto Diet improve fertility in women with PCOS: Study

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also called PCOS, affects 1 out of every 5 women in India. In women of reproductive age, it is one of the most common endocrine complications that leads to hormonal imbalance. The condition is not really a disease, but rather a medical condition. PCOS can be managed with lifestyle changes that include clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living.

In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts (fluid-filled sacs) that develop in the ovaries are known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. PCOS can be of 4 different types. These types being Insulin Resistance, Post pill, Adrenal and Inflammatory

A new study has found that the ketogenic (keto) diet may not only help lose that extra fat but also cut down hormone imbalances, enabling women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to conceive. The study is published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

The keto diet is a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet.Research has found it may help women lose weight and maintain weight loss, improve their fertility, optimise their cholesterol levels and normalise their menstrual cycles.

For the study, the researchers conducted a meta-analysis of clinical trials in women with PCOS on the keto diet. They examined the diet’s effects on their reproductive hormones (follicle-stimulating hormone, testosterone and progesterone) and weight change. They found women with PCOS who were on the keto diet for at least 45 days saw significant weight loss and improved their reproductive hormone levels.

Their follicle-stimulating hormone ratio was lower, which means they may have a better chance of ovulating. The women also had lower testosterone levels, which could help with excess hair growth and other symptoms of excess male sex hormones.