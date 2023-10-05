Kochi’s Int’l Calligraphy Fest Illuminates Hidden Art

The Durbar Hall in Kochi is currently filled with the unmistakable scent of ink, surrounded by letters scribed in languages from all corners of the world. This vibrant atmosphere is the result of the inaugural International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala (ICFK), a four-day extravaganza that commenced on October 2. The festival pays homage to the exquisite art of calligraphy, attracting esteemed calligraphers from diverse corners of the globe who have flocked to Kochi to showcase their craft and share their wisdom.

The KaChaTaThaPa Foundation, headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, is the driving force behind this event, in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Department of Kerala and the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. Among the esteemed participants are talented artists hailing from France, Germany, Iran, Vietnam, and a contingent of sixteen respected calligraphers from various regions within India.

ICFK’s itinerary features an array of captivating programs, including exhibitions, workshops, enlightening discussions, live demonstrations, and even a calligraphy-themed quiz. The festival was inaugurated by State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Monday, setting the stage for a week filled with the celebration of the written word. Attendees can marvel at calligraphic works in numerous Indian languages, Hebrew, Chinese, Arabic, and Persian, all on display at the expo, an integral part of this exciting festival.