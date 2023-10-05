Rohit Sharma’s Message to Men in Blue: Prioritize the Task, Not the Pressure

Indian cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, addressed the immense pressure looming over them as they prepare for the World Cup on home turf. He emphasized the need for the team to hunker down and concentrate on the task at hand. With India’s previous 50-over World Cup victories in 2011, expectations are high for a third win, which adds to the pressure.

Rohit acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “I know what is at stake. The guys who are a part of the team know what is at stake. For us, it is about taking everything out and focusing on what we want to do as a team.” He emphasized the importance of breaking down the tournament into manageable segments and concentrating on one game at a time, given the challenge of playing 11 games.

Recognizing the physical and mental toll of a long tournament, Rohit stressed the need to stay fresh in order to make crucial decisions on the field. Despite the disappointment of two rained-off warm-up matches, Rohit explained that the team saw it as an opportunity to rest and recuperate.

“We were happy to get those days off. Looking at the heat and stuff like that, we have been talking about it. We have been playing a lot of cricket of late,” he noted. Reflecting on the missed warm-up matches, he added, “In hindsight, I would have loved to play those two games but (you) cannot really do much when the weather is going to be like that.” Overall, Rohit expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation and performance leading up to the tournament.