Health Department Job Scam: Akhil Sajeev Arrested in Theni

Akhil Sajeev, a key figure in the high-profile job fraud case associated with Kerala Health Minister Veena George’s office, was apprehended in Theni, Tamil Nadu, on a Friday. A dedicated police team from Pathanamthitta, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Nandakumar, executed the arrest in Theni and subsequently transported him to the district on the same morning.

This arrest is linked to a year-old fraudulent activity centered around the Pathanamthitta CITU office. Sources suggest that Akhil Sajeev, formerly a CITU leader in the district, has been implicated in multiple fraudulent schemes. The spotlight on him intensified when Haridasan Kummoli, a complainant, alleged that he had paid a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh to Akhil Mathew, a personal assistant to the Health Minister, and Akhil Sajeev to secure a job for his daughter-in-law. However, an investigation by the minister’s office cleared Akhil Mathew of any involvement in the scam.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Sajeev’s lawyer friend, Lenin Raj, embezzled Rs 50,000 from the complainant Haridasan, while Akhil was responsible for swindling him of Rs 25,000. Both Sajeev and Raj have been charged with ‘fraud’ and ‘impersonation’.

Previously, the complainant had leaked a recorded conversation between himself and Akhil Sajeev, where Sajeev was heard promising to secure an appointment for his daughter-in-law, Dr. Nitha Raj, at Ayush Kendra within a week.

On March 10, Akhil Sajeev arrived in Malappuram and met with Nitha’s father-in-law. In his complaint, Haridasan expressed his strong belief that Akhil Sajeev wielded significant influence within the health department due to his shared district of origin with Health Minister Veena George.