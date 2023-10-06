Kozhikode Nipah Update: Quarantine Over, Control Room Active for 3 More Weeks

The first isolation period for the district’s most recent Nipah patient concluded on Thursday. Health Minister Veena George provided updates during a media briefing at the state government’s review meeting in Cheruvannur, stating, “As a precautionary measure, only the last positive patient is under isolation for another 21 days. The remaining 40 people who were in isolation are now free. The Nipah control room will function for another 21 days.”

A total of 1,288 individuals who were potential contacts of infected patients underwent quarantine and testing, with all reports coming back negative. Minister George emphasized, “We were able to identify the index case early and confirm it after testing his sample. The nine-year-old patient who was on ventilator support has also recovered. We were able to bring down the Nipah mortality rate to 33 percent from 90.”

Minister George praised the collaborative effort involved in controlling the outbreak, saying, “With the utmost caution, we traced every contact with positive cases. Only 113 wards were declared containment zones. Thanks to Kozhikode, health workers, officials, district administration, ICMR, and NIV Pune. It is a team effort.”

Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas also addressed the briefing. The latest outbreak in the district began in late August 2023, with six reported cases and two fatalities. Mohammed Ali (49), who passed away on August 30, was identified as the index case.