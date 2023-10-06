Man from Maharashtra detained for pretending to be Devendra Fadnavis’ Special Duty Officer

For sending false emails on behalf of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) working for the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra cyber cell detained a 40-year-old man from Mumbai’s Miraj neighborhood.

On behalf of OSD Vidhyadhar Mahale, the guy, identified as Mohammed Ilyas Yakub Memom, sent false emails to engineers and officers at Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd). Memom claimed that new posting orders had been issued and that the officers had been transferred in these emails.

These fake emails were sent to at least six individuals before they realized they were the targets of online fraud.

The offender was apprehended, according to Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell, after he unintentionally used a SIM card that was registered in his own name. ‘Memon sent transfer instructions by email, and the cops thought they were real. We are looking into whether he also used the phony orders to extort money from them. When we tracked the IP address, we found that this incidence was brought on by the use of public Wi-Fi internet services.’

‘The accused mistakenly used his SIM card, believing he wouldn’t be caught. When the affected officers verified with the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, they filed a complaint. We gathered technical evidence and charged him under criminal conspiracy sections and the Information Technology Act,’ Shintre added.

Memom, a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics graduate, has been remanded to police detention for more inquiry.