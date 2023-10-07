Alleged Job Fraud Conspiracy Targets Health Minister’s Office

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly voiced his concerns, asserting that the job fraud accusations directed at the health minister’s office are, in fact, part of a larger conspiracy. During the LDF family meeting held recently, he went on to claim that a group of individuals is orchestrating this scheme, warning that more fabricated allegations may emerge in the future.

Commending the health department’s commendable efforts in containing the Nipah virus outbreak, Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out that there appear to be calculated efforts aimed at tarnishing the department’s reputation.

The CM stated, “Police have confirmed that the health minister’s staff member who allegedly received money from the complainant was not in the state capital on the date mentioned in the complaint. But even after this, the health minister’s office continued to remain under fire. So there is no doubt that some people have hatched a conspiracy to frame the health minister’s office in the job fraud case.”

Simultaneously, CPM state secretary MV Govindan echoed the sentiment of a conspiracy targeting the health minister’s office. He emphasized that the involvement of Akhil Mathew, a personal staff member of the health minister, in the case seemed suspicious. Furthermore, Govindan clarified that those currently in police custody in connection with the case have no affiliations with the party or the LDF.